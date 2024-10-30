iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Tipped: Check Expected Features and Specifications

advertisement
iQOO is expected to launch the iQOO Neo 10 series in November, according to a tipster. This launch timeline is a couple of weeks earlier than usual, as the iQOO Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro were launched in December 2023 in China.
The iQOO Neo 10 series is expected to include two models: the vanilla iQOO Neo 10 and the iQOO Neo 10 Pro. The tipster, Digital Chat Station, revealed this information while responding to a user's comment on Weibo.
The iQOO Neo 10 series may be launched in November. However, the official details are still awaited.
While iQOO has not officially confirmed anything about the Neo 10 series, rumors suggest that the devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, respectively. The phones are also expected to feature a metal middle frame, silicon batteries with 100W fast charging support, and a battery capacity exceeding 6,000mAh. Additionally, they could sport a 1.5K resolution flat display with narrow bezels.
For reference, the iQOO Neo 9 series features 6.78-inch AMOLED displays, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (in the Chinese variant) or a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage, a 16-megapixel front camera, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.
