OPPO A3x Launched in India: Full List of Key Features and Specifications

OPPO has launched a new 4G smartphone the OPPO A3x in India. The phone is a 4G version of the A3X 5G, which was launched in August. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The display also supports Splash Touch technology, which allows users to operate the touchscreen with wet hands or even if the screen is wet.
The OPPO A3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone has a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The device is 7.68mm thin and packs a 5100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.
The OPPO A3x has MIL-STD-810H certification, making it resistant to extreme temperatures, moisture, and shock. It also has IP54 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset is available in two colors, including Nebula Red and Ocean Blue.
The 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 8,999, while the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 9,999.
The phone is available for purchase from OPPO India's online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.
A 6.67-inch (1604 x 720 pixels) HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness. The display has a is protected by Panda Glass.
Dimensions: 76.02×165.71×7.68 mm; Weight: 187g.
The handset is powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1.
4GB LPDDR4X RAM (Up to 4GB Virtual RAM expansion) with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
Android 14 with Color OS 14
The camera module includes 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.
5000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.
