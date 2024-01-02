iPhone Storage Settings: How To Increase Storage On iPhone?

Tip 1: Save all the larger files like photos and videos externally, for example on iCloud or an iCloud alternative.

Tip 2: To swap out the unused apps and media, use iCloud or iTunes. To store the unused apps in iCloud try the "Transfer apps" and you can also restore them at any time.

Tip 3: To free up memory try compressing the photos and videos. For more memory space you can also reduce the resolution for future photos and remove duplicate media.

Tip 4: Clear browser and app caches. Remove temporary files and media from messengers like WhatsApp. Clean up email and chat histories.

Tip 5: Back up your device and reset your iPhone’s factory settings.