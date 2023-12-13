WhatsApp Rolls Out Reply Bar for Status Updates Similar to Instagram; How To Use

WhatsApp initially started as a simple messaging platform, but the app, currently owned by Meta, introduced multiple features over the years that have made it a social media platform, a payments app, a business portal, etc. With interesting features like status updates, channels, and communities, WhatsApp has become similar to Meta's other social platforms. The online instant messaging platform keeps working on new features and updates to help users. One should know the latest announcements online.

As per the reports surfacing online, WhatsApp is currently working on replicating yet another feature from Instagram Stories by introducing a reply bar for status updates on both Android and iOS models. Users should know the latest details about the brand-new feature before it is introduced by the instant messaging platform. We have all the important announcements for you.