iOS 17.2 Features Include Journal App, Contact Key Verification & More

There is a new feature in iOS 17.2 for music lovers that they will appreciate which is the collaborative music playlists. This feature allows users to create and share playlists with friends and family. Users can also add their songs to collaborative playlists, and they can also see what songs other users have added.

The Action Button, which was introduced in iOS 17, is getting a new Translate feature in iOS 17.2. This feature allows users to translate text directly from any app with the Action Button by simply selecting the text they want to translate, and then tap the Action Button. The Action Button will then display a list of translation options, and you can tap the option you want to translate the text into.+

There is one more new feature iOS 17.2 will launch which includes a new Contact key verification feature in iMessage. This feature allows users to verify that they're only messaging with the people they intend to by using Contact key verification.