WhatsApp Telegram-Style Search by Username Update for Android Users; Details

WhatsApp was working to bring usernames to the app earlier in 2023. The beta version of the messaging platform on Android was seen with a feature that would allow users to select a username for their profile. The Meta-owned popular instant messaging app is expected to be working on a new feature that will allow looking for other users on the app by providing their usernames. It is important to note that the new feature is under development right now.

WhatsApp keeps introducing new features and updates for its users so they can take advantage of them. According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is improving its username feature so that users can find other people on the app by typing their usernames. You should know the latest details about the brand-new update here.