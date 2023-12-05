WhatsApp Telegram-Style Search by Username Update for Android Users; Details

WhatsApp Update: You can search for people on the app via their usernames in this update.
WhatsApp was working to bring usernames to the app earlier in 2023. The beta version of the messaging platform on Android was seen with a feature that would allow users to select a username for their profile. The Meta-owned popular instant messaging app is expected to be working on a new feature that will allow looking for other users on the app by providing their usernames. It is important to note that the new feature is under development right now.
WhatsApp keeps introducing new features and updates for its users so they can take advantage of them. According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is improving its username feature so that users can find other people on the app by typing their usernames. You should know the latest details about the brand-new update here.
The new WhatsApp update is similar to a feature on Telegram and it will allow users to talk to strangers without sharing their phone number. Keep reading to know everything about the upcoming WhatsApp feature on Android.
The report by WABetaInfo states that the WhatsApp feature to find people via usernames on the app will begin rolling out on the WhatsApp version 2.23.25.19 update. It will roll out through the Google Play Beta Program.
This feature aims to make communications more private on WhatsApp as users do not need to share their numbers to begin chatting on the app. You have to know the username.
It is important to note that WhatsApp users can also choose to set up a unique username, change it, edit it, or remove it altogether. The update to search users via usernames will be rolled out in future.
WhatsApp is popular for introducing new features frequently. The features and updates provide extra privacy to the users.
