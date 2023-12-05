New Feature To Allow WhatsApp Users To Share Status Updates On Instagram As Well

Currently, WhatsApp already allows users on the messenger to share WhatsApp Status updates to Facebook stories directly. But with the upcoming new feature, users will soon have the option to share WhatsApp Statuses on Facebook and Instagram simultaneously.

Similar to Instagram, and the current settings for WhatsApp and Facebook cross-posting, the ultimate control for this WhatsApp-Instagram posting will remain with the users. This means that only if users choose, their WhatsApp Status will be automatically posted on Instagram as well and users will have to go to Settings to enable the feature. Similar to Facebook-WhatsApp cross-posting, even after enabling, users will have the control to decide which Status update goes on Facebook or Instagram Stories. At any point, users will also have the option to turn off the setting.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on another interesting feature that will allow users to search for contacts or messages by username. This development is anticipated to be especially beneficial for individuals valuing privacy and seeking greater control over personal information.

Users will also get to enjoy full autonomy over this new feature of having the capability to add, remove, or modify their username whenever they choose. This adaptability guarantees that users can customize their privacy settings to suit their preferences and requirements. The username search functionality for the search bar is currently under development and is expected to be included in a forthcoming update of the WhatsApp application. The platform for which the feature will be available, whether on Android, iOS, or both, remains uncertain at this time.