‘Invalid and Wrongful’: Twitter on Elon Musk Terminating $44 Billion Takeover

"Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement," Musk's lawyers said in a regulatory filing.

Musk and his financial advisors have been requesting critical information from Twitter as far back as 9 May and repeatedly since then, the filing stated.

Responding to the withdrawal, Twitter's Chairperson Bret Taylor said that the company's board will pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement and that they were confident of prevailing.

Despite his recent decision, Musk is in a legally binding agreement and Twitter's board has indicated that it will hold him to it.