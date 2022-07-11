Elon Musk, Twitter & a Failed Deal: What Will Be the Cost of Seeking Attention?

There's something about Elon Musk that has nothing to do with business, technology or entrepreneurship, though his achievements as a geeky serial entrepreneur who ushered in the electric vehicle revolution, chaperoned new technologies and showed amazing capacity to build new wave companies are now legendary.

Look at his mind, not his speech. Look at his traits, not his talk. Look at his behaviour, not the slot you have of him as a big-thing doer. Look beyond it all, and you will find an attention-seeking adventurer who loves to tilt at the windmills. Maybe he doesn't want to ride the boat. Maybe he just wants to rock it. And that’s what he loves doing. At least, that is my “Drama King” hypothesis on the Tesla CEO, given his love of Twitter – including his latest abandoned/aborted quest to run the microblogging site that is arguably the planet’s highest forum to seek public attention.