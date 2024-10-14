Infinix Zero Flip Launching in India on 17 October: Features and Specifications

One of the key highlights of the Infinix Zero Flip is its focus on the cover screen experience. The phone has over 100 apps optimized for smooth operation on the cover screen, without opening the main display.

The cover screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and boasts a peak brightness of 1100 nits. Additionally, users can interact with 3D dynamic 'cute pets' that appear on the cover display every time it's turned on.

The Infinix Zero Flip also boasts a triple camera system with AI features like AI Eraser, AI Focus, AI Gallery, and AI Portrait Enhancer. The phone's camera also includes a dedicated GoPro mode which functions via GoPro.

Weighing just 195 grams, the Infinix Zero Flip is designed to be lightweight and durable. Infinix claims the phone has undergone rigorous testing, with over 400,000 folds to ensure maximum longevity.

