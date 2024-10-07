Infinix Zero Flip Launch Date in India: Expected Features, Specifications & More

Infinix is set to launch its first clamshell-style foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip, in India by mid-October. The Transsion-owned company confirmed the news, stating that the device will be available in the country soon. The Infinix Zero Flip was launched globally last month and features a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, a 6.9-inch inner screen, and a 3.64-inch cover display.
A microsite on the company's website reveals that the Infinix Zero Flip will be launched in India on 17 October 2024. However, details regarding pricing and availability remain under wraps. The global variant comes in Blossom Glow and Rock Black color options, but the Indian market will likely only see the latter.
Infinix Zero Flip Launch Date in India
Infinix Zero Flip is confirmed to be launched in India on 17 October 2024.
Infinix Zero Flip: Expected Features and Specifications
The Infinix Zero Flip is expected to retain the same specifications as its global counterpart. This includes a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is likely to run on XOS 14 based on Android 14.
The phone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the Zero Flip boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the cover display, and a 50-megapixel camera on the inner display.
Additional features include dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL, two OS upgrades (up to Android 16), and a 4,720mAh battery with 70W fast charging support.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).