Realme P1 Speed 5G Launching on 15 October: Expected Features and Specifications

The Realme P1 Speed 5G will launch in India next week on 15 October 2024 at 12 pm IST. The announcement came via a media invite and an X (formerly Twitter) post. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart.
The design of the Realme P1 Speed 5G can be glimpsed on both Realme's and Flipkart's dedicated landing pages for the device. The handset is shown in a blue color with a circular camera module similar to other Realme P series phones.
The Realme P1 Speed 5G will join the existing Realme P series lineup, which currently includes the Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro, and Realme P2 Pro. The pricing of the Realme P1 Speed 5G has not yet been revealed.
The Realme P1 Speed 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, which, according to Realme, scored over 750,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The device will feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 92.65% screen-to-body ratio.
Realme has confirmed that the P1 Speed 5G will have up to 26GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of storage. For thermal management, the device will utilize a 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area.
Other confirmed features include a 50-megapixel AI camera unit, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.
