Honor X60 Launching on 16 October: Check Expected Features and Specifications

Honor has officially confirmed that the Honor X60 series will launch in China next week on 16 October. The announcement was made through the company's official Weibo account, but no other details about the devices were revealed.

While Honor remains tight-lipped about the specifics, rumors and leaks have circulated online, offering potential insights into the upcoming lineup. The Honor X60, expected to succeed the Honor X50 launched in July 2023, is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to a Weibo leak. The leaked image suggests slim bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

With the launch date set for 16 October, more information about the Honor X60 series is expected to be released in the coming days.