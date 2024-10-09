Samsung Galaxy A16 May Launch in India Soon: Features, Specifications, and More

advertisement
Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A16 5G in India soon, confirming some key features and color options ahead of the official announcement. The mid-range smartphone will be available in Blue Black, Gold, and Light Green, promising a long-lasting experience with six OS upgrades and six years of security updates – a rare commitment in this price segment.
The Galaxy A16 5G boasts a Key Island design, with the power button and volume rocker integrated into the right edge. While Samsung hasn't revealed the launch date yet, the company confirmed the Indian variant will pack a MediaTek chipset, likely the Dimensity 6300, and feature Knox Security for enhanced protection.
Let us find more details below.
The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A16 has not been confirmed yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
The phone will sport a Super AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup, with an ultra-wide lens included. Other features teased by Samsung include an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.
Globally, the Galaxy A16 5G is powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.5-inch 90Hz Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1.
The camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, while the front-facing camera houses a 13MP sensor. A 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support powers the device.
The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G's pricing in India remains under wraps, but the global variant retails for EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 4GB + 128GB configuration.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).