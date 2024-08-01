Huawei Nova Flip Launch on 5 August: Leaked Features, Specifications, and More

In the lead-up to its highly anticipated launch on 5 August 2024, the Huawei Nova Flip has been the subject of intense speculation and leaks. The smartphone will be the first flip phone in the Nova series. In addition to the handset, the company will also unveil Huawei MateBook GT 14 and MatePad Pro 12.2 at the 5 August launch event. The latest information to emerge comes from a Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, who has shared details about the phone's key specifications.

According to the tipster, the Huawei Nova Flip will boast a sizeable 6.94-inch foldable screen, making it one of the largest in its class alongside the Huawei Pocket 2. Powering the device will be a Kirin 9 series chipset, potentially the Kirin 9000S from the nova 12 Ultra or the Kirin 9010 from the Pura 70 series. The phone's performance will be further enhanced by 12GB of RAM. Let read complete details about the specifications below.