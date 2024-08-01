Huawei Nova Flip Launch on 5 August: Leaked Features, Specifications, and More

advertisement
In the lead-up to its highly anticipated launch on 5 August 2024, the Huawei Nova Flip has been the subject of intense speculation and leaks. The smartphone will be the first flip phone in the Nova series. In addition to the handset, the company will also unveil Huawei MateBook GT 14 and MatePad Pro 12.2 at the 5 August launch event. The latest information to emerge comes from a Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, who has shared details about the phone's key specifications.
According to the tipster, the Huawei Nova Flip will boast a sizeable 6.94-inch foldable screen, making it one of the largest in its class alongside the Huawei Pocket 2. Powering the device will be a Kirin 9 series chipset, potentially the Kirin 9000S from the nova 12 Ultra or the Kirin 9010 from the Pura 70 series. The phone's performance will be further enhanced by 12GB of RAM. Let read complete details about the specifications below.
Huawei Nova Flip will be launched on 5 August 2024.
According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, following is the list of key specifications of forthcoming Huawei Nova Flip.
A 6.94-inch (1,136x2,690 pixels) OLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.14-inch OLED cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate.
The leather variant of the phone is said to measure 6.88mm in thickness when unfolded (15.08mm folded), while the model with a glass-based rear panel could be 6.9mm thin when unfolded (15.12mm folded).
The leather variant weighs 195g, while the glass-based model is slightly heavier at 199g.
Powered by Kirin 9 series G-platform.
Three storage variants, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
The rear camera setup will consist of a dual outward-facing unit featuring a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch RYYB main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that can double as a macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone will sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.
The smartphone will be equipped with a substantial 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging.
The Huawei Nova Flip will be available in four color options: Green, White, Pink, and Black.
Runs on HarmonyOS software.
Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
