Realme 13 Pro Series Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications & Price

Tech giant Realme recently launched Realme 13 Pro series in India, including Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G. Both the handsets made their debut in the country on Tuesday, 30 July 2024. These cutting-edge devices boast a unique design inspired by the renowned artist Claude Monet, along with significant camera upgrades that leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI). The new HYPERIMAGE+ architecture is at the heart of this innovation, promising an exceptional photographic experience.

The Realme 13 Pro is available in three color variants, including Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green while as the Realme 13 Pro Plus has been revealed in only two color options - Monet Purple and Monet Gold. The key features and specifications of the Realme 13 Pro series include Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and more. Let us check details below.