Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched Today: Expected Price, Range & More

Know the price, design and range of Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter
(Photo Courtesy: bikewale.com)
Hero is one of the largest manufacturers of two-wheelers in India and it is ready to enter the market again with its two-wheeler christened Hero Vida V1. This EV is the first model under its new brand Vida that has been launched today, 7 October.
The electric two-wheeler was unveiled at its Global Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. The scooter will be available in two variants: the Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. This new model is expected to attract consumers to its new brand and makes its place in the ever-growing EV market in India. Let's have a look at the design, features, and expected price of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter.
The Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter is expected to have a boxy appearance with side panels and eye-catching front LED headlamps, which will give it an off-beat appearance. The scooter will have 5-spoke alloy wheels with telescopic forks on the front with a grey finish.
The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter is expected to have a range of 130–150 kilometres along with swappable battery packs since the company has partnered with Bharat Petroleum to provide battery charging stations at fuel bunks.
According to the reports and leaks, the Hero Vida V1 is expected to be available at a price of around Rs 1 lakh in India. It is of a similar price range as its competitors with similar specs.
The company is likely to announce the booking details soon after the launch. We can expect Hero's battery-powered offering to cost somewhere in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
