Google Pixel Watch 2 Launched At Made By Google Event: Features, Design & Specs

Google introduced their newest smartwatch, Google Pixel Watch 2 yesterday, 4 October 2023 and they claim to have made some big improvements from the original Google Pixel Watch which was introduced last year. This Google Pixel watch is different from the previous one both inside and out. Pixel Watch 2 will have an upgraded performance with all-day battery life, new safety features, and sensors for deeper health insights. The health features will show the most accurate heart rate tracking. Google Pixel watch is designed for all-day and night wear with 100% recycled aluminum, making it 10 percent lighter.

Let's get more insights about the Google Pixel 2 watch by knowing its features, design, and specs.