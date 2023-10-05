Google Pixel Watch 2 Launched At Made By Google Event: Features, Design & Specs

Know everything about Google Pixel Watch 2
(Image: 91mobiles. com)
Google introduced their newest smartwatch, Google Pixel Watch 2 yesterday, 4 October 2023 and they claim to have made some big improvements from the original Google Pixel Watch which was introduced last year. This Google Pixel watch is different from the previous one both inside and out. Pixel Watch 2 will have an upgraded performance with all-day battery life, new safety features, and sensors for deeper health insights. The health features will show the most accurate heart rate tracking. Google Pixel watch is designed for all-day and night wear with 100% recycled aluminum, making it 10 percent lighter.
Let's get more insights about the Google Pixel 2 watch by knowing its features, design, and specs.
Besides 100% recycled aluminum to make the watch 10% lighter, the crown is also larger and more flush with a circular silhouette for easier access and navigation.
Pixel Watch 2 has an all-new, quad-core CPU for smoother and stronger performance with the low-power co-processor.
The new CPU provides 24 hours of battery life, even with an always-on display.
The watch has a faster charging rate that charges up to 50% in just 30 minutes.
Pixel Watch 2 has three new sensors along with an improved AI heart rate algorithm to provide deeper insights into your health.
It will provide up to 40% more accurate reading for vigorous activities like HIIT, spinning, and rowing.
The watch also has Fitbit’s Body Response feature powered by a new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor to detect possible signs of stress using a machine learning algorithm that incorporates heart rate variability and skin temperature.
new skin temperature sensor tracks your sleep at night to reveal insights into your overall wellness. Moreover, you can get other important health and fitness information using your voice on the Google Assistant app.
The new watch has features like Heart Rate Zone Coaching and Pace Training features to help you stay on track with your workout goals.
The watch also has automatic workout start and stop reminders for seven exercises, including running and outdoor cycling.
Pixel Watch 2 comes with Pixel’s proactive safety features like Medical ID, Emergency Sharing, and Safety Check to provide assistance even if you don’t have your phone with you.
Your emergency contacts will also get text and your current location on Google Maps in case of emergency.
Pixel Watch 2 will run on OS 4 thus making it more customizable and easier to use.
OS 4 will allow smarter notifications to show preview images and GIFs, and allow you to start a call or message or get directions in one tap.
OS 4 also brings improved accessibility and customization along with features like bold text and better text-to-speech for faster screen reading.
It also allows easy backup and restores to easily transfer your data and settings from your previous Pixel Watch.
Pixel Watch 2 also has new apps like Gmail and Calendar apps and improvements have been made to the existing apps. The new apps include Google Play for Wear OS, including AllTrails, Audible, and WhatsApp.
You can also choose from a selection of six new watch face families, ranging from simple and subtle to expressive and colorful.
You can also add new accessories like bands you can swap out for any occasion, it ranges from bright and breathable bands for a workout to fashionable metal bands for a night out.
You can pre-order the Pixel Watch 2 for $349 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, and $399 for 4G LTE at the Google Store and Fitbit.com. It will be available in 30 countries on October 12.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)