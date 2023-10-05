Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Discount & Exchange Bonus

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launched in India: Price, features, specifications, bank discounts, exchange offers & more.
(Photo: blog.google)
The most awaited smartphones Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been launched in India during the 2023 Made by Google event. The handsets arrived as successors to the Pixel 7 series, that hit the markets previous year. The price of these newly launched Google phones have been increased compared to their predecessors. However, customers can take the advantage of bank discounts, and exchange offers to get these flagship smartphones at an affordable price.
Both Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been manufactured from recycled materials, and are flaunting an elegant design comprising of amazing metal finishes and softer silhouettes. The pre-orders for Google Pixel 8 phones have commenced, and customers can order these handsets on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were launched in India on Wednesday, 5 October 2023 during the 2023 Made by Google event.
The prices of Google 8 phones have been raised compared to the Google 7 series handsets. The price of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India is Rs 75,999 and Rs 1,06,999 respectively. In contrary, the prices of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro was Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively at the time of launch.
For customers who want to purchase Google Pixel 8 in India, there is a bank discount of Rs 8000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3000, Therefore, the final price will be Rs 64,999 after a total discount of Rs 11,000.
For Google Pixel 8, there is a discount of Rs 13,000 that includes a bank discount of Rs 9000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 4000. Hence, users can purchase the handset at a final price of Rs 93,999.
A 6.2-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is brighter than Pixel 7's display, and has a punch hole.
Smaller in size compared to Pixel 7.
Available in Rose, Hazel and Obsidian color variants.
Beautiful design including satin metal finish and flaunts a polished glass on the rear side.
The camera system includes a a 50MP PD wide primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera , and a 10.5MP front camera for selfies.
A 4,575mAh battery with fast charging capability.
Powered by Tensor G3 for greater efficiency.
Storage includes 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
The handset arrives with an updated Android 14 OS.
A 6.7-inch Super Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate - the brightest display so far.
The design includes matte glass back with a polished aluminum frame.
Available in Porcelain, Bay and Obsidian color variants.
A temperature sensor is present on the rear side of the handset, which enables you to measure the temperature of objects.
Powered by Tensor G3 chipset.
Equipped with Titan M2 Security Coprocessor.
Available in 12 GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
The camera system includes a 50MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. The telephoto camera has a capability of 30X zoom and 5x telephoto optical zoom.
The camera consists of a variety of AI features including AI Noise Reduction, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, Zoom Enhance, and Video Boost.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)