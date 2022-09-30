Google Pixel 7's Price Revealed for US and Europe on Amazon

Expected price and other details for the Google Pixel 7 series
(Image: NotebookCheck.net)
Only a few more days are left for the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and there have been various rumors and leaks regarding the design and features of the new Google Pixel 7. It is expected that the Pixel 7 will be priced around the same price as the Pixel 6 in the US and in Europe.
As per the Amazon listings, the price for the 128 GB will start at $599 in US and Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK while it will be €649 in Europe.
Google's new flagship smartphone Pixel 7 Pro will be launched soon with minor upgrades and modem improvements. The price of the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to start at $899/€899/£849, just like the Pixel 6 Pro.
Amazon also showed the date of shipping around 13 October which is another solid proof of the availability of the smartphone. But the manufacturing company, Google, has yet not released any solid details about the Pixel 7 in regards to the camera details, chipset, and design.
According to the rumors, the new Google Pixel 7 may have an 11 MP selfie camera rather than the 8 MP in the Pixel 6. The battery support system and camera system are expected to remain the same. It is expected that the tensor G2 chipset will be a major difference, as is the new design of the back.
