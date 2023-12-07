Google Launches Gemini AI Models That Will Compete With OpenAI’s GPT-4; Details

Google Launches Gemini AI Models to support Bard and AI features on Pixel devices.
(Photo: iStock)
Google announced on Wednesday, 6 December 2023, the launch of Gemini, its strongest AI model to date. One should note that the new model is offered in different sizes, which include Nano, Pro, and Ultra. It is optimised for different applications and Google expects Gemini can compete with OpenAI's GPT-4 model. According to the latest official details announced by the company, Gemini Nano is available on the Pixel 8 Pro. It will power new on-device AI traits.
Gemini Pro will be available on Google Bard. One should note that Google Bard is the company's popular chatbot that competes with ChatGPT. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced that a wide-ranging effort that included collaboration with Google Research led to the introduction of Gemini. Interested people should review the latest details about the new AI model by Google.
Sundar Pichai stated, "It was built from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalise and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video."
Both Google Bard and the company's Search Generative Experience (SGE) service are supported by Gemini Pro. A new version of the chatbot known as Bard Advanced will utilise the Ultra model when it is available.
The Gemini Ultra model beats GPT-4 in a few aspects. The company claims that it is the first model that can outperform experts on the massive multitask language understanding (MMLU) dataset.
Interested people should stay alert to know more about the Gemini AI models by Google. These are the details we have for now and you should take note of them.
