Google Launches Gemini AI Models That Will Compete With OpenAI’s GPT-4; Details

Google announced on Wednesday, 6 December 2023, the launch of Gemini, its strongest AI model to date. One should note that the new model is offered in different sizes, which include Nano, Pro, and Ultra. It is optimised for different applications and Google expects Gemini can compete with OpenAI's GPT-4 model. According to the latest official details announced by the company, Gemini Nano is available on the Pixel 8 Pro. It will power new on-device AI traits.

Gemini Pro will be available on Google Bard. One should note that Google Bard is the company's popular chatbot that competes with ChatGPT. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced that a wide-ranging effort that included collaboration with Google Research led to the introduction of Gemini. Interested people should review the latest details about the new AI model by Google.