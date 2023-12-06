Google Introduces Gmail AI Update To Fight Spam; Know About the 'RETVec' Feature

Since the beginning of this year, Google has been investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI). From introducing its AI chatbot, Bard, to offering Google Search's new AI-powered features, the tech giant is strongly focusing on Artificial Intelligence to benefit users. It is important to note that Google recently unveiled a new AI update for Gmail. The AI update will help users to fight spam. Keep reading till the end to know the latest details about the update for Gmail.

The AI update for Gmail to fight spam is a much-needed feature. This concerns many Gmail users who run out of storage due to spam emails. The Gmail update will help to identify and block spam messages. Users should know all the important announcements about the update if they want to take advantage of it. We have the updates for you.