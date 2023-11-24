Google Pay Charges Convenience Fee on Mobile Recharge Transactions; Details Here

Google Pay has officially introduced a new charge of Rs 3 for people who wish to recharge their phones using the UPI service. It is important to note that the fee will be charged when users buy prepaid plans through Google Pay. Previously, the app did not charge any extra fee for such transactions and now they have changed the policy. Google Pay users should take note of this new update before recharging their smartphones. The details are stated online.

This new Google Pay update of charging a fee while buying prepaid plans aligns with other online payment platforms like Paytm and PhonePe. They have this feature from before and Google Pay is introducing it now for its users. One must know about this change. You have to wait for the official announcements by Google and stay informed.