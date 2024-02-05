Google Bard Introduces AI Image Generation & More Language Updates; Details Here

Google Bard AI image generation update is introduced recently for users.
(Photo: iStock)
Google Bard announced a recent, big update that adds multiple new features to the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot. The most significant update is the image generation capability. Google Bard can now generate images from text inputs. However, one should note that the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot still cannot produce image-to-image outputs. It is also important to note that the tech giant has expanded Google Bard to more than 230 countries and territories, as per the latest details.
Google confirmed that Google Bard now supports over forty languages. The update was announced a day after Google revealed that Google Bard Advanced, powered by Gemini Ultra, will be available only with a paid subscription. The tech giant made the announcement via a blog post where it focused on the list of updates for the AI chatbot. Know the details here.
Let's go through the latest details about the AI image generator update on Google Bard and the increase in languages. Read till the end to stay updated with the latest announcements about the brand-new features.
The new AI image generator on Google Bard can take inputs from prompts that can be different long paragraphs. Google claims that the images generated in this new update will be of high quality, wide-ranging, and photorealistic.
One should also note that the images are not photorealistic and can be easily spotted as digitally created in the majority of cases.
As per the latest details, the chatbot does not fulfil any requests that require it to create images of real-life people, which will help to decrease the risks of deepfakes.
Apart from the image generation update, Google has also expanded Google Bard to over 230 countries and territories. The AI chatbot also now supports forty languages, such as Arabic, Bengali, Tamil, and Urdu.
The tech giant has also included a double-check feature in all of the languages. The chatbot highlights the areas that are not based on any reference. Try out the image generation feature on Google Bard to know more about it.
