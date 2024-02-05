Google Bard Introduces AI Image Generation & More Language Updates; Details Here

Google Bard announced a recent, big update that adds multiple new features to the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot. The most significant update is the image generation capability. Google Bard can now generate images from text inputs. However, one should note that the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot still cannot produce image-to-image outputs. It is also important to note that the tech giant has expanded Google Bard to more than 230 countries and territories, as per the latest details.

Google confirmed that Google Bard now supports over forty languages. The update was announced a day after Google revealed that Google Bard Advanced, powered by Gemini Ultra, will be available only with a paid subscription. The tech giant made the announcement via a blog post where it focused on the list of updates for the AI chatbot. Know the details here.