WhatsApp Pinned Events Feature for Communities To Roll out Soon; Check Details

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a Pinned Events section under the Communities tab on the popular social media platform for users. The new feature will help members within a WhatsApp Community to know about the latest events shared in one of the many groups in the community. It will also allow users to create reminders for important occasions. This feature will be extremely helpful to those who want to keep track of the latest events taking place in the community.

One should note that the WhatsApp Community Pinned Events feature is rolling out to WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.24.3.20 update, currently. The new version is available for download on the PlayStore app for those who have signed up for WhatsApp Beta. Take note of all the latest details about the brand-new feature on the messaging platform.