ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Man Recreates Ramayana Through AI Images; Impressed Netizens Call For a Book

A user on X re-created Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana in just 60 pictures using AI.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on 22 January, content centred around Lord Ram, Ayodhya, and the Ramayana flooded social media platforms.

Among the many posts, a pictorial thread by X user Madhav Kohli, who is a digital creator, caught the internet's attention. Madhav recreated the entire Ramayana through stunning images generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sharing his artwork on X, Madhav wrote, "The Complete Ramayan by Maharishi Valmiki. In under 60 posts, Made with Artificial Intelligence."

Have a look at it here:

Madhav's post was shared on 22 January. Since then, it has received over 1.4 million views, 25,000 likes, and several comments. Many netizens were left impressed with his creation. One of them wrote, "This should be turned into a book. Damn, it's great."

"One of the most amazing things I saw today. Keep the good work going," wrote another.

A user on X re-created Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana in just 60 pictures using AI.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

A user on X re-created Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana in just 60 pictures using AI.
A user on X re-created Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana in just 60 pictures using AI.
Also Read

Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-Themed Saree at Ram Mandir Inauguration Day Wows Netizens

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Ramayana   AI 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Man Recreates Ramayana Through AI Images; Impressed Netizens Call For a Book

A user on X re-created Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana in just 60 pictures using AI.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on 22 January, content centred around Lord Ram, Ayodhya, and the Ramayana flooded social media platforms.

Among the many posts, a pictorial thread by X user Madhav Kohli, who is a digital creator, caught the internet's attention. Madhav recreated the entire Ramayana through stunning images generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sharing his artwork on X, Madhav wrote, "The Complete Ramayan by Maharishi Valmiki. In under 60 posts, Made with Artificial Intelligence."

Have a look at it here:

Madhav's post was shared on 22 January. Since then, it has received over 1.4 million views, 25,000 likes, and several comments. Many netizens were left impressed with his creation. One of them wrote, "This should be turned into a book. Damn, it's great."

"One of the most amazing things I saw today. Keep the good work going," wrote another.

A user on X re-created Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana in just 60 pictures using AI.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

A user on X re-created Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana in just 60 pictures using AI.
A user on X re-created Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana in just 60 pictures using AI.
Also Read

Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-Themed Saree at Ram Mandir Inauguration Day Wows Netizens

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Ramayana   AI 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×