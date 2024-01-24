Man Recreates Ramayana Through AI Images; Impressed Netizens Call For a Book

As the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on 22 January, content centred around Lord Ram, Ayodhya, and the Ramayana flooded social media platforms.
Among the many posts, a pictorial thread by X user Madhav Kohli, who is a digital creator, caught the internet's attention. Madhav recreated the entire Ramayana through stunning images generated by artificial intelligence (AI).
Sharing his artwork on X, Madhav wrote, "The Complete Ramayan by Maharishi Valmiki. In under 60 posts, Made with Artificial Intelligence."
Have a look at it here:
Madhav's post was shared on 22 January. Since then, it has received over 1.4 million views, 25,000 likes, and several comments. Many netizens were left impressed with his creation. One of them wrote, "This should be turned into a book. Damn, it's great."
"One of the most amazing things I saw today. Keep the good work going," wrote another.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
