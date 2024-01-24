Man Recreates Ramayana Through AI Images; Impressed Netizens Call For a Book

As the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on 22 January, content centred around Lord Ram, Ayodhya, and the Ramayana flooded social media platforms.

Among the many posts, a pictorial thread by X user Madhav Kohli, who is a digital creator, caught the internet's attention. Madhav recreated the entire Ramayana through stunning images generated by artificial intelligence (AI).