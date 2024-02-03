How To Change Language In Google Search On iPhone & Android?

steps to Change Language In Google Search
There are different languages around the world and people from different regions use Google to learn new things and search for their queries but everyone doesn't know the same language. Thus, Google has a feature to help people change the Google Display language so that anyone knowing any language can use Google Chrome and Google Apps easily.
But many of you might not know how to do so. Thus, below is the step-by-step guide to changing language display on Google in iPhone and android.
One can set their preferred language for buttons and other display text that appears in Google Search. To change the language, the Google app user needs to change the device's language setting. When user changes this setting, they change the language for all the apps on their device.
• On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app
• Tap General > Language & Region > iPhone or iPad language.
• Select your preferred language.
• Tap Done
In Chrome or Safari, one can use the browser settings page to change the language and here are the steps:
• On the mobile device, open Search settings.
• Scroll to the "Display Language section." Choose the preferred language.
• At the bottom, tap Save.
• Open the Google app
• At the top right, tap your Profile icon
• Tap Settings > Language & region > Search language.
• Select your preferred language
On the Mobile browser
In Chrome, one can use the browser settings page to change the language.
• On your mobile device, open Search settings.
• Scroll to the Display Language section.
• At the bottom, tap Save.
