Garena Free Fire (FF): List of Redeem Codes for 12 July 2022

Check the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes list for 12 July 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Every day, the Garena Free Fire game updates new codes on its official rewards website (reward.ff.garena.com). If you are interested to know the new and unused FF redeem codes for Tuesday, 12 July 2022, read this article till the end. However, you should know that the codes have a time limit and cannot be used beyond that limit. Also, each code can be used only once and after that, it gets expired and becomes non-functional. The main purpose behind updating the daily FF codes is to help players cross the difficult levels and also improve their gaming experience.
People in India cannot access the Garena FF game, however, they can download and play the Garena Free Fire MAX game, which is an advanced version of Free Fire. The Garena Free Fire MAX codes are also updated on the site regularly.
All the Garena FF players who are excited to win daily freebies and rewards by utilising the codes, should follow the below steps.
Go to the official rewards website of the game (reward.ff.garena.com).
Log in through either of your accounts on Google, Facebook, Apple, Huawei, or Twitter.
Once you are logged in, a code will be displayed on your screen containing the FF codes.
Copy the codes one by one and paste them into the given text box and hit the 'OK' option.
Once you click on the 'OK' button, you will get the rewards like diamonds, free skins, and pets in-game.
All the earned rewards and freebies will appear in the inbox from where users can use them whenever they want.
Here's the list of new and unused Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Tuesday, 12 July 2022.
O987-X6Z5-AR4Q
FGE5-9S4X-32ZA
Q9ZQ-XVBJ-TY7U
HY9H-V8XX-3S1K
IRF8-GZ27-Y2CR
F6ZV-D4FN-TGMY
KI2H-7BY6-VTG9
FT5D-BJU0-W2RY
3G4B-R7NV-987D
Y6TE-G89E-B56K
7L8U-IJ9N-8B7V
B7JI-KJ8H-E9DC
P5XI-U8YT-AGF9
VEB0-R5TM-GHLB