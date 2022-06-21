ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes on 21 June, How To Get Some Free Diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, 21 June 2022. Know how to redeem the codes and claim rewards.

Saima Andrabi
i

Garena Free Fire Max is a new version of old Free Fire (FF) game with some updated features like better graphics and visuals. To make the game more interesting, the creators of the game frequently offer some redeem codes that can be used by the players to win some rewards, unlock some difficult game levels, and much more. The Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are free and help the players in improving their game performance.

List of Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 21 June 2022

To play the game interestingly, win rewards, and complete the difficult Garena Free Fire game levels, you can use the following redeem codes:

  1. FDRDSASE RTYH

  2. FMKLPOIUYTFD

  3. FKJHBNJKOPOL

  4. JCDKCNJE5RTR

  5. FU821OUYTRDVB

  6. FHBVCDFQWERT

  7. FMKI88YTGFD8

  8. KLLPDJHDDBJD

  9. ERTYHJNBVCDS

  10. F10IUJHGVCDSE

  11. F7UIJHBGFDFR

  12. EDXXDSZSSDFG

  13. HDFHDNBHNDJL

  14. VFGVJMCKDMHN

  15. NDJDFBGJFJFK

  16. FXCVBNMKDSXC

  17. F0KMJNBVCXSD

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 21 June 2022: How To Redeem

The players of Garena Free Fire Max game are always excited about the free Garena Free Fire Max redeem coupons. Follow the below steps to get the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes.

  1. Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire Max game (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/).

  2. Log in with any of your social media accounts including Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK, and so on.

  3. You will be asked to enter the 12-digit redeem codes.

  4. Copy and paste the redeem codes and hit the 'Confirm' button.

  5. After pressing the 'Confirm' button, a dialogue box will appear on the screen and you need to click on 'Ok'.

  6. Finally, you will be able to redeem the codes which will be reimbursed within 24 hours. You should note that the redeem codes are not valid for guest accounts.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, 21 June 2022 - Important Points

  • The redemption codes will consist of 12-digits including numbers and capital letters.

  • Items and rewards received by the players will be shown in the game lobby's 'valult' tab.

  • Earned gold and diamonds will be added to the wallet automatically.

  • Use the redemption codes before they expire. Previously used and expired codes will not work.

  • For any query or concern, please reach out to Garena Free Fire Max customer care services.

