Garena Free Fire Nexterra Map Launch Teased: Know Launch Date, Latest Details

Garena Free Fire is ready to celebrate its fifth anniversary on 27 August 2022. The game has already revealed certain details about the celebrations to the players. As per the latest official details, players are going to see the release of new content, such as new battles, a new map, exciting modes, and a lot more. The multiplayer battle royale game is going to get more interesting on its fifth anniversary.

The hyped Garena Free Fire feature is going to be the Nexterra map. The game has already teased its release for the players and they are excited to know more about it. Currently, Free Fire has maps of Bermuda, Purgatory, Kalahari, Bermuda Remastered, and Alpine. Nexterra is going to be an exciting map. It is going to be launched on 20 August 2022.