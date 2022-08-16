Garena Free Fire Nexterra Map Launch Teased: Know Launch Date, Latest Details

Garena Free Fire Nexterra map launch details are here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is ready to celebrate its fifth anniversary on 27 August 2022. The game has already revealed certain details about the celebrations to the players. As per the latest official details, players are going to see the release of new content, such as new battles, a new map, exciting modes, and a lot more. The multiplayer battle royale game is going to get more interesting on its fifth anniversary.
The hyped Garena Free Fire feature is going to be the Nexterra map. The game has already teased its release for the players and they are excited to know more about it. Currently, Free Fire has maps of Bermuda, Purgatory, Kalahari, Bermuda Remastered, and Alpine. Nexterra is going to be an exciting map. It is going to be launched on 20 August 2022.
The Nexterra map is expected to be exciting because it will alter the standard playstyle. On the fifth anniversary of Garena Free Fire, which is on 27 August 2022, the game is going to level up.
Garena has shared a calendar in which it is stated that the Nexterra map will be available on Free Fire on 20 August 2022. Garena Free Fire has revealed this information via an official post on their Twitter handle.
The map is also going to include Anti-Gravity Zones where players will be allowed to make high jumps, fire in the air, etc.
The Nexterra map will also have Magic Portals for the players to travel to various locations on the map.
Players are going to enjoy all the features because they will make their gaming experience better. Free Fire has confirmed that the Nexterra map will be launched on 20 August 2022 for all the players.
Other details regarding the features and the fifth-anniversary celebrations will be available soon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)