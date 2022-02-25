Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins Today: Check Offers Here

Amazon Fab Phones Fest will end on 28 February.
The Quint
Tech News
Published:

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check Discount on smartphones.

|

(Photo: Amazon)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check Discount on smartphones.</p></div>

E-commerce giant Amazon has commenced its new Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale in India from Friday, 25 February 2022. It will go on till Monday, 28 February 2022. During the sale, many new and old smartphones will be available on discounted prices with multiple offers.

According to the official website of Amazon India, up to 40 percent discount will be available on top-selling mobile phones and accessories. Moreover, it also highlights 10 percent instant discount on usage of HDFC debit and credit cards, and EMI.

More such offers are available during the sale. For more information about offers and their terms and conditions, interested customers are advised to visit the official website of Amazon.

Here are the details of some top smartphones with their prices, available on Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale.

OnePlus Smartphones

  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Starting at Rs 29,999

  • OnePlus 9RT: Starting at Rs 42,999

  • OnePlus 9 5G: Rs 44,999

  • OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: Rs 59,999

  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Starting at Rs 24,999

Xiaomi/Redmi Smartphones

  • Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Rs 26,999

  • Xiaomi 11T Pro: Starting at Rs 39,999

  • Redmi 11T 5G: Rs 16,999

  • Redmi Note 10T 5G: Starting at Rs 16,999

  • Redmi Note 10 Pro: Rs 16,499

  • Redmi Note 10S: Rs 14,499

  • Redmi 10 Prime: Rs 12,999

  • Redmi 9 Activ: Rs 9,499

  • Redmi 9A: Rs 7,499

  • Redmi 9A Sport: Rs 6,999

Samsung Smartphones

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Starting at Rs 54,999

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Starting at Rs 36,990

  • Samsung Galaxy M32: Starting at Rs 16,999

  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Starting at Rs 22,999

  • Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition: Rs 12,999

  • Samsung Galaxy A12: Rs 12,999

Apple iPhone

  • iPhone 13: Rs 74,900

  • iPhone 12: Starting at Rs 53,999

For more details about Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022, visit the official website of Amazon.

