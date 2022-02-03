Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Is Live: Check Best Deals on Phones & More

Flipkart big bachat dhamaal sale is live
(Photo: techholicz.com)
Flipkart's famous Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is now live for all customers in India. This year, there are some amazing deals on mobile phones, smart TVs, electronic items and other gadgets. If you are planning to pick up some electronic item or accessory, don't miss the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale by Flipkart.
Users must note that the sale has already begun and will only continue till 5 February 2022. So head over to Flipkart and don't miss out on this opportunity.
The sale on Flipkart offers free delivery, easy returns, and incredibly low prices. What's more is that Paytm users can get an additional discount if they shop during the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.
Readers will also be happy to know that latest smartphones are also on sale. A whole range of smartphones from Realme, Poco, Infinix, Redmi, Oppo, Apple, and Samsung are on sale. Flipkart is offering upto 80 percent discount on wearables, hearables, and other smart accessories, in the electronics section.
Alongside this, there are several discounts on Smart TVs as well. Customers can pick up smart TVs from big brands like Vu, Mi, LG, Realme and Samsung during the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.
What's interesting to note is that Flipkart is also offering refurbished smartphones from big brands like Apple, Samsung, Redmi, Nokia, Google Pixel, etc during the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.
Flipkart has announced that all the refurbished phones will be functional and it will go through 47 quality checks before shipping these to customers.
You can find some of the following refurbished smartphones on Flipkart during the sale:
The refurbished version of Google Pixel 3 is priced at only Rs 11,499 on Flipkart. The smartphone contains 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, along with a 5.4 inch FHD+ display.
The Google Pixel 3 also boasts a dual front lenses of 8MP+8MP resolution. It has a 12.2MP rear camera, 2,915mAh battery and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.
The refurbished Apply iPhone 6s is selling on Flipkart for only Rs 13,699 for the 64GB variant.
The smartphone features a 4.7 inch Retina display with a TouchID. It also comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP for selfies.
Additionally, the iPhone 6s is also on sale for the 16GB variant, selling at only Rs 11,499 on Flipkart. Similarly, customers can also find the iPhone 6 on sale for Rs 9,499 (16GB version).
