Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin from 5 Aug

Both, Amazon's 'Great Freedom Festival', and Flipkart's Big Saving Days' sale will begin from 5 August 2021
The Quint
Tech News
Published:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check offers and discounts here

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check offers and discounts here</p></div>

E-commerce platforms Amazon, and Flipkart are back with their new sale. Amazon, after recently completing its Prime Day sale, has now announced 'Great Freedom Festival' sale.

Apart form this, Flipkart also announced its 'Big Saving Days' sale.

Both, Amazon's 'Great Freedom Festival', and Flipkart's Big Saving Days' sale will begin from 5 August 2021, and will go on till 9 August.
Also ReadAmazon's Echo Show 10: Review, Specifications, Features & Price

There will be multiple offer in these sale on products like mobile phones, electronic appliances, clothes, beauty products and grooming accessories, etc. In this article we have curated some details of the offers for you.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Offers and Discounts

For the Great Freedom Sale, e-commerce giant Amazon is offering discounts on many thing.

On Mobiles and accessories, customers will get up to 40 percent off. Whereas, on electronics and accessories, customers will get up to 70 percent off.

Furthermore, there are some exciting offers on other range of products as well.

  • Up to 80 percent off on Amazon Fashion

  • Up to 70 percent off on Home and kitchen appliances and accessories

  • Up to 60 percent off on daily essentials like tea, washing powered, facewash, and other daily supplies

  • Up to 60 percent off on Books, toys, gaming and more

  • Up to 60 percent off on personal care appliances

  • Up to 55 percent off on TV and other large appliances

  • Up to 45 percent off on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle

Also ReadE-Commerce Rules: What About Flash Sales? How Does It Affect You?

Flipkart Big Saving Days: Offers and Discounts

Flipkart will also offer various discounts on different range of products during Big Saving Days sale. Some of them are listed below.

  • Flipkart customers will get up to 80 percent off on Electronics and accessories

  • Up to 75 percent off on TV and other appliances

  • Up to 50 to 80 percent off on clothing range

  • According to the e-commerce website, Beauty, food, toys and some other products will start at Rs 99

  • Home and Kitchen products to also start from Rs 99

  • Up to 80 percent off on furniture and mattresses

  • Customers will also get some good offers on mobile and accessories

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT