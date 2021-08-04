Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin from 5 Aug

Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check offers and discounts here
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
E-commerce platforms Amazon, and Flipkart are back with their new sale. Amazon, after recently completing its Prime Day sale, has now announced 'Great Freedom Festival' sale.
Apart form this, Flipkart also announced its 'Big Saving Days' sale.
There will be multiple offer in these sale on products like mobile phones, electronic appliances, clothes, beauty products and grooming accessories, etc. In this article we have curated some details of the offers for you.
For the Great Freedom Sale, e-commerce giant Amazon is offering discounts on many thing.
On Mobiles and accessories, customers will get up to 40 percent off. Whereas, on electronics and accessories, customers will get up to 70 percent off.
Furthermore, there are some exciting offers on other range of products as well.
Up to 80 percent off on Amazon Fashion
Up to 70 percent off on Home and kitchen appliances and accessories
Up to 60 percent off on daily essentials like tea, washing powered, facewash, and other daily supplies
Up to 60 percent off on Books, toys, gaming and more
Up to 60 percent off on personal care appliances
Up to 55 percent off on TV and other large appliances
Up to 45 percent off on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle
Flipkart will also offer various discounts on different range of products during Big Saving Days sale. Some of them are listed below.
Flipkart customers will get up to 80 percent off on Electronics and accessories
Up to 75 percent off on TV and other appliances
Up to 50 to 80 percent off on clothing range
According to the e-commerce website, Beauty, food, toys and some other products will start at Rs 99
Home and Kitchen products to also start from Rs 99
Up to 80 percent off on furniture and mattresses
Customers will also get some good offers on mobile and accessories
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined