Flipkart Big Saving Days, Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022: Check Best Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days and Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 is offering the best deals on smartphones.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 and Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 sales started this week.
The popular e-commerce platforms are offering exciting deals on smartphones in their respective sales. If you are looking to upgrade your old smartphones, this is the best time to invest.
Buyers are also advised to check the exchange offers and other discounts to get smartphones at lowest prices.
Customers should take a look at the list if they want to get hold of the best brand of smartphone at the lowest price.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is being offered at Rs 59,999 at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022.
SBI Bank Credit card users can get a flat discount of Rs 8,000. Customers should also note that the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available on the e-commerce platform with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,824.
iPhone SE (2022)
iPhone SE (2022) can be pre-ordered via the official website of Apple or Amazon. When customers pre-order the phone on Amazon, they will receive a Rs 2,000 discount with SBI Bank's credit card.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
This smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs 24,999. Customers can also avail exchange of Rs 11,950.
iPhone SE (2020)
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale is offering iPhone SE (2020) with big discounts. It is available at a flat discount of Rs 9,901. The price of this phone on Flipkart is Rs 29,999.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
The variant of this smartphone that has 6GB+128GB storage is available at Rs 20,499 during Flipkart Big Savings Day 2022.
Flipkart is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 13,000. Customers can also receive a five percent unlimited cashback while using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.