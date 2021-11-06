Metaverse: Five Things To Know – And What It Could Mean for You

Could the metaverse represent our digital future? Not necessarily.
(Photo: Shutterstock)
In the wake of Facebook , reflecting its focus on the “metaverse”, has now announced it, too, will launch into this space.
Meta has proposed that the metaverse will eventually allow us to engage across education, work, and social , while Microsoft looks to be focusing specifically on the realm of the virtual office for now.
The idea itself isn’t new. Science fiction author Neal Stephenson coined the term “metaverse” in his 1992 cyberpunk novel , presenting a 3D virtual world in which people, represented as avatars, could interact with each other and artificially intelligent agents.
1. A virtual world: This is, in my opinion, the most important characteristic of a metaverse. You could explore it using a computer, gaming console, mobile, wearable technology or other device, experiencing 3D graphics and sound along the way.
2. Virtual reality: You need a virtual reality headset for this. The idea here is that you become immersed in the virtual world, so you feel even more – at least until you bump into something that remains in the everyday world, like the coffee table.
3. Other people: The metaverse is social. There are lots of other people there, represented as avatars. Some of these avatars might be bots, virtual agents, and manifestations of artificial intelligence. You can hang out with the other people or even do things together. The social aspect is likely to be central in Facebook’s metaverse given its history as a social network.
4. Persistence: This means the virtual world is available whenever you want to visit it. You can change it by adding new virtual buildings or other objects and importantly, the changes remain in place next time you visit. You might be able to take up residence and own a bit of it. The metaverse will rely on your user-generated content – your digital creations and personal stories – in the same way social media does today.
5. Connection to the real world: In some visions of the metaverse, the virtual stuff in the virtual world actually represents real stuff in the real world. For example, you might fly a virtual drone in the metaverse to steer an actual drone in the real world. People talk about the real and virtual as being “”.
Different corporations will probably have their own visions or even local versions of the metaverse but, like the internet, they will all be connected, so you can move from one to the other.
It’s likely that some things are going to be more immediately appealing and practical than others. Playing games would seem to be a reasonable leap, as many gamers already enjoy online gaming, and some games, to a degree, have already entered (think back to the characteristics above).
We don’t have a particularly clear idea of Meta’s metaverse offerings yet. In announcing the rebranding, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg mentioned . You might be able to appear in a real meeting as a hologram, or play chess with someone across the world on a virtual chessboard superimposed on the real world.
Facebook’s vision of the metaverse is as being our future interface to the internet. But whether we will one day access all internet services through 3D virtual worlds and virtual reality headsets remains to be seen.
I suspect Facebook will need to be in this for the long haul and that their vision of the metaverse is still many years off becoming a (virtual) reality.
Stephenson’s original vision of the metaverse was very exciting, but also full of possibilities for both online and real-world harms, from addiction, to criminality, to the erosion of democratic institutions. Interestingly, Stephenson’s metaverse was mostly owned by big corporations, with governments relegated to being largely insignificant paper-shuffling outposts.
Given the current tensions between big tech and governments around the world over privacy, freedom of speech, and online harms, we should seriously consider what kind of metaverse we want to create, and who gets to create, own, and regulate it.
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author's own. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
