Facebook To Shut Down Facial Recognition, Delete Data of 1 Bn Users

Facebook has announced that it is shutting down its face recognition system and will delete the facial data of more than one billion of its users. Facebook said more than a third of its daily active users had previously opted into the use of face recognition technology, which is more than 600 million accounts.

"This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology's history. More than a third of Facebook's daily active users have opted in to our Face Recognition setting and are able to be recognized, and its removal will result in the deletion of more than a billion people's individual facial recognition templates," Facebook's parent company Meta said in a statement.