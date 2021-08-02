Mark Zuckerberg Wants to Turn Facebook into a ‘Metaverse Company’: What It Means

Mark Zuckerberg wants to reinvent Facebook. He has been telling analysts and journalists that he wants the company to lead the way to a completely different internet. He said:

"In the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company … In many ways the metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology."

So what does the Facebook chief executive mean by “metaverse company”? And what will the company look like if and when it gets there?