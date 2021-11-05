Metaverse: How Facebook Rebrand Reflects a Dangerous Trend About Tech Monopolies

Technology is rapidly transforming our world – from instantaneous digital communication to AI decision-making to virtual and augmented reality . The driving force behind these changes has been private technology firms, whether global start-ups or famous Silicon Valley conglomerates . But this combination of massive corporate profits and exciting technological innovation is the biggest myth of 21st-century progress.

The truth is much more complicated. Huge technology firms such as Google and Facebook are increasingly criticised for unethical data collection and the use of algorithms which encourage hateful beliefs and viral misinformation.