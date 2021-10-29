Shift of Interests, PR Stunt: Experts on Why Facebook Changed Its Name to 'Meta'

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, 28 October, announced that the tech giant will now be called 'Meta,' experts around the world have analysed the implications of the landmark move.

The rechristening, which is emblematic of Facebook's expansion into the metaverse, has largely been construed as a venture for modifying the company's public perception, and creating a market for the metaverse.

Here are some of dominant views on Facebook's restyling.