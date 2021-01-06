‘Fake’ Co-WIN Apps for COVID Vaccine Registration Create Confusion

Days after Ministry of Health introduced the Co-WIN app for vaccine distribution, a few apps with similar names have surfaced on app stores and people have started downloading them in an attempt to register themselves for the vaccine, The Times of India reported.
Co-WIN, short for COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network, is the new mobile platform which will be used for the rollout for COVID-19 vaccines in India. The app is supposed to be a one-stop digital platform to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Health has specified that the Co-WIN platform is currently under pre-production, and is not available for download on any app store.
Over 10,000 people have downloaded the application. It’s worth to note that the application was released on 27 August 2020, much before the Centre announced the Co-WIN app. The app has not been updated since its release.
This application provides the user with data that is already available in the public domain like the number of cases, deaths and recoveries from COVID-19. It also talks about the different symptoms, laboratories for testing and grocery stores.
Co-WIN OR Cowin? SIMILAR NAMES CREATE CONFUSION
While these apps don’t claim to be the official app for the vaccination drive, their names have created confusion.
Additionally, the MoH has specified that one photo identity will be required to register on the Co-WIN app. Giving away personal information mentioned on a photo identity might be risky when the app is not a trusted one.
FAKE CORONAVIRUS APPS
Several mobile applications began flooding the app stores of both Google and Apple ever since the beginning of the pandemic. While some provided important information about dealing with COVID-19, there were some that were created with malicious intentions and tried to steal user data or spread misinformation.
Apple and Google had decided to crack down on such apps. This lead to Apple rejecting all coronavirus-related mobile software, which is not from recognised health organisations or the government. Similarly, Google also stopped showing apps not registered by government organisation when the user searched for terms like “COVID 19” or “Coronavirus”.
HOW TO SPOT RED FLAGS?
While the app stores on both Google and Apple are trying to curb the tide of fake apps, there are some red flags that the user can look for when downloading an app.
WHAT IS CO-WIN APP?
As per the MoH, registration on Co-WIN app is mandatory for vaccination for COVID-19. Only after the registration will the information on the session site to visit and the time be shared with the beneficiary. Co-WIN has data of 75 lakh health officials who will be first in line to get vaccinated.
Once launched, it will include two parts – one, that will be used by the beneficiary and the other, that will be a back-end module, which will be used by vaccinators.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on 3 January approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.
