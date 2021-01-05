CoWIN App: Everything You Need to Know About It

The Centre on Tuesday, 5 January introduced a new mobile platform which will used for the rollout for COVID-19 vaccines in India. Named CoWIN, the app will be a one-stop digital platform to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CoWIN platform is currently under pre-production, thus it is not available for download on any app store. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) along with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) jointly announced this initiative.