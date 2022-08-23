Elon Musk Subpoenas Ex-Twitter CEO Dorsey as Legal Fight Over Buyout Intensifies

Elon Musk had alleged that Twitter defrauded him by concealing the number of fake accounts in its regulatory filings.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Elon Musk)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has subpoenaed ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, seeking documents in an attempt to pursue his counter-suit to walk away from the $44 billion acquisition deal to buy Twitter, according to legal filings made public on Monday, 22 August.
Musk's legal team has asked Dorsey for all documents and communications regarding the merger deal as well as documents "reflecting, referring to, or relating to the impact or effect of false or spam accounts on Twitter's business and operations," as per a report by news agency Reuters.
The subpoena sought documents about Twitter's usage of mDAU, a measure of active users on the platform, as per the report.
Jack Dorsey had resigned from the position of Twitter CEO in November 2021 and left the company's board in May 2022.
"In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter," Dorsey had tweeted in April. "Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," he had stated.
Elon Musk had in July backed out of his deal to buy Twitter and had alleged that the company defrauded him by concealing the number of fake accounts in its regulatory filings.
Twitter, on the other hand, had denied Musk's allegations and filed a lawsuit against the Tesla chief.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
