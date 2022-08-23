Elon Musk Subpoenas Ex-Twitter CEO Dorsey as Legal Fight Over Buyout Intensifies

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has subpoenaed ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, seeking documents in an attempt to pursue his counter-suit to walk away from the $44 billion acquisition deal to buy Twitter, according to legal filings made public on Monday, 22 August.

Musk's legal team has asked Dorsey for all documents and communications regarding the merger deal as well as documents "reflecting, referring to, or relating to the impact or effect of false or spam accounts on Twitter's business and operations," as per a report by news agency Reuters.

The subpoena sought documents about Twitter's usage of mDAU, a measure of active users on the platform, as per the report.

Jack Dorsey had resigned from the position of Twitter CEO in November 2021 and left the company's board in May 2022.