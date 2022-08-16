Twitter To Present Former Official’s Documents to Elon Musk, Says Court

As per a court order dated Monday, 15 August, Elon Musk is awaiting documents from a former Twitter executive who Musk said was a key figure in calculating the amount of fake accounts on the platform, Reuters reported.

The social media giant was ordered to collect, review and produce documents from former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpou, as per Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Chancellor McCormick had earlier ordered a five-day trial,starting 17 October, to determine if the Tesla CEO can walk away from the multi-billion dollar deal with the social media company.

The issue of bot and spam accounts has become central in the legal battle between the two. On 6 August, Musk had even challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the platform.