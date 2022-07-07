El Salvador’s President Is Still Hopeful About Bitcoin, but Has It Worked Out?

El Salvador, the first country in the world to make Bitcoin legal tender, is starting to face the repercussions of its decision.

Still, in the wake of the crypto market crash and looming national debt, President Nayib Bukele is enthusiastic about integrating the digital currency into El Salvador's economy and continues to purchase more and more bitcoins.

It has been a year since President Bukele made the announcement that El Salvador would be adopting Bitcoin as an official currency. The country ratified it into law on 7 September 2021.