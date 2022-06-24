Crypto, Virtual Assets To Soon Be Subject to 1% TDS: Govt Issues Clarifications

The central government issued a circular on Wednesday, 22 June, clarifying the rules regarding the 1 percent tax deduction at source (TDS) on cryptocurrencies and virtual digital assets (VDAs).

The rules are part of the newly added section 194S of the Income Tax Act, which was announced with the Union Budget 2022-23 in February. They will come into effect on 1 July 2022.

The budget announcement in February also mentioned that a 30 percent tax would be levied on any income from the transfer of crypto assets or any virtual digital asset.

Here are the highlights of the circular.