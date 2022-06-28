Layoffs, Cost-cutting: Indian Crypto Exchanges Prepare for a Prolonged Winter

Earlier this year, the government announced that a tax of 30 percent would be levied on income earned from trading virtual digital assets. This came into effect on 1 April. According to a report by Credit Rating for Exchanges, Blockchains and Coin Offerings (CREBACO), Indian crypto trading declined by 40 percent following this policy's implementation.

On top of this, a one percent TDS on all transactions under a certain limit involving virtual digital assets is due to come into effect from 1 July onwards. The industry has warned that this will be detrimental to liquidity and has pleaded for the percentage to be reduced, to no avail.

Another problem is a lack of integration with the banking system.

In April, crypto exchange platforms were suddenly denied access to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This made it difficult for traders to make transactions. Following this, many banks and payment gateways also suspended their services to these platforms, making it even more difficult to trade.