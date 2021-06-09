El Salvador Becomes First Country to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender

El Salvador on Wednesday, 9 June, officially recognised bitcoin as legal tender, making the Central American nation the first in the world to do so.

El Salvador also announced that people who invest in bitcoin there will get the country's citizenship. “People investing three bitcoins in country's economy will be given citizenship by the government,” he said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a supermajority of the nation’s legislature voted in favor of President Nayib Bukele’s proposal for the Latin American nation to adopt bitcoin.

"The #BitcoinLaw has just been approved by a qualified majority in the legislative assembly," President Nayib Bukele tweeted after the vote in the assembly.