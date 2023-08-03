Digital Personal Data Protection Bill To Be Tabled in Lok Sabha After Long Wait

In the run-up to the DPDP Bill being introduced in the Lok Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT tabled a report that backed the data protection legislation, even though many members of the committee had reportedly not seen the latest version of the bill.

"The Committee have been informed that the fundamental principles that underpin personal data protection laws in various jurisdictions, also form the basis of the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. These principles include the lawful, fair, and transparent usage of personal data by organizations, the principles of purpose, data minimization, accuracy, storage limitation, and the need for reasonable safeguards," read a press release with highlights from the report.

"The Committee firmly believe that no legislation can be perfect from the outset. It evolves over time and is fine-tuned in response to changing circumstances. The Committee, therefore, urge that the provisions that cannot be fully defined within the scope of the Bill can be addressed through rules prescribed under the Bill, which are subsequently presented to Parliament," the release added.