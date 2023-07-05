Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cabinet Clears Much-Awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Report

Cabinet Clears Much-Awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Report

The bill was first introduced in November 2022 and went through several rounds of public consultation.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Image used for representational purposes only. 

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes only.&nbsp;</p></div>

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 5 July, gave its approval to the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, according to a report by CNBC Awaaz.

The bill was first introduced in November 2022 and went through several rounds of public consultation. Following this, a second draft of the bill was prepared and was debated through inter-ministerial discussions.

The bill pertains to and will have jurisdiction over the processing of digital personal data in the country.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT