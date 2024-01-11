Digital Detox: 6 Best Ways To Decrease Your Daily Screen Time for a Healthy Life

In this modern digital world our lives are almost completely dependent on technology. While it is good to be tech savvy, prolonged use of gadgets like laptops, smartphones, tablets, and personal computers can lead to many health effects including poor eye sight, postural issues, disrupted sleep patterns, and poor mental health. To avoid the harmful effects of digital devices, it is important to take an intentional break from them - a concept known as 'Digital Detox.'

Digital detox refers to a period of time when a person intentionally refrains from the use of digital gadgets like mobiles, laptops, and social media platforms. Digital Detox doesn't mean a person has to completely refrain from using digital devices, instead it means to cut down the long hours of screentime to avoid the health issues.

Let us check out some best ways to reduce the prolonged screentime hours to enjoy a health life.